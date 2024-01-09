CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $380.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $365.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $370.91.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $325.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.32. CACI International has a one year low of $275.79 and a one year high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 19.98 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total transaction of $114,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CACI International by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 680,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,671,000 after acquiring an additional 23,521 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in CACI International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 443,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $131,538,000 after purchasing an additional 28,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CACI International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,752 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $126,367,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in CACI International by 0.7% in the second quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 367,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,275,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CACI International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 145,141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

