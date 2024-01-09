Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems accounts for 0.9% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $262.14. The company had a trading volume of 268,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $265.51 and a 200-day moving average of $246.03. The company has a market capitalization of $71.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $162.48 and a one year high of $279.33.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

