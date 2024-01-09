Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.47

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $72.47 and last traded at $72.03, with a volume of 329131 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.82.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.75% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camtek by 431.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 30.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

