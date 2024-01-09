Canaccord Genuity Group Increases Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$64.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$80.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price target on Cogeco Communications and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$71.61.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

TSE:CCA traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$59.97. 49,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,722. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of C$50.78 and a 1 year high of C$82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79.

(Get Free Report)

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.