Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Receives C$22.22 Average PT from Analysts

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$22.22.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of C$796.72 million, a PE ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.97. Canada Goose has a one year low of C$13.61 and a one year high of C$32.81.

In related news, Director John Marshal Davison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.13 per share, with a total value of C$151,300.00. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

