Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,335,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71,837 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises approximately 1.3% of TD Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 1.54% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $1,070,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.68. The stock had a trading volume of 253,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,554. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.92 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.37.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.