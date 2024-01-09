Candente Copper (TSE:DNT) Stock Price Down 75.5%

Candente Copper Corp. (TSE:DNT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 75.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 27,460 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 92,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Candente Copper Stock Down 75.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$38.81 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.74.

About Candente Copper

Candente Copper Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Cañariaco project consisting of 15 mining concessions covering a total area of approximately 10,190 hectares located in Northern Peru.

