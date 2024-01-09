Canfor (TSE:CFP) PT Lowered to C$2.00

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 89.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Canfor from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of TSE:CFP traded up C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$18.84. 78,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,871. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.29. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$13.41 and a 1 year high of C$27.36.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.69) by C$0.53. Canfor had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.31 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Canfor will post 0.4005401 EPS for the current year.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

