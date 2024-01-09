Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 1,273 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $17,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,562,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,088,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,963 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 257.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,781,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,500 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,417,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,837,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,611 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.05. 3,161,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,815,078. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.76. The company has a market cap of $332.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $190.18 and a one year high of $238.74.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.