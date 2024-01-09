Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 1,460 Shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TGRW – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGRW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF by 1,532.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGRW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.58. 3,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,562. The firm has a market cap of $56.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.18. T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $20.98 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.36.

T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Growth Stock ETF (TGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 38.68m in AUM and 79 holdings. TGRW is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with growth characteristics TGRW was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

