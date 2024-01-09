Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 1,560 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $10,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $74.67. 783,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,854,916. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $58.26 and a 52 week high of $75.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

