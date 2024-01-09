Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 1,621 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $26,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.34. The company had a trading volume of 603,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,871. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.83 and a 200-day moving average of $161.87. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $171.20.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

