Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 71,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 81.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DKNG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in DraftKings by 233.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth $51,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.10.

Insider Transactions at DraftKings

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 238,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $8,507,123.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,760,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,062,502.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,408,800 shares of company stock worth $87,716,006. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

DKNG stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.68. 7,749,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,404,378. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $789.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.26 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 96.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Stories

