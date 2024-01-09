Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 80 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.30. 2,733,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,650,162. The company has a market capitalization of $173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $247.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.02 and its 200-day moving average is $232.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DHR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Danaher from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DHR

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.