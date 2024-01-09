Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,305,000 after buying an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.54. 1,688,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,382,685. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.78 and a 12-month high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.25.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

