Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Cuts Stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.48% of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 3.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the second quarter worth $2,309,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 1.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 6.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Price Performance

BATS:IGHG traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,712 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.98. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged Profile

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

