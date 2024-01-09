Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQAL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,515 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQAL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 393.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 87,284 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,283,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 174.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 14,062 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EQAL traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $43.66. 12,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,376. Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.55 million, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.38.

Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF (EQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an index of the 1,000 largest US stocks. Each sector receives equal weight, and each stock within a sector receives equal weight. EQAL was launched on Dec 23, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

