Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BILS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 431.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,820,000 after buying an additional 797,176 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,443,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,520,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $45,649,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 690,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,611,000 after purchasing an additional 449,897 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

BILS stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 155,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,203. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23.

About SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

