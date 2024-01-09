Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 40.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.80. The stock had a trading volume of 249,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,697. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $102.66 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.19.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

