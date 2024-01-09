Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.05% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 632,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,354,000 after acquiring an additional 132,634 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $48.38. 431,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,175. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $48.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

