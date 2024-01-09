Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $2.84 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,447,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,010,000 after buying an additional 73,153 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,793,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,699,000 after buying an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,756,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,646,000 after purchasing an additional 230,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,634,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,611,000 after purchasing an additional 118,844 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 5,879.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,086,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034,879 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.92. 122,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,561. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $49.09.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.