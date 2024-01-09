Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $603,000 Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $546.28. 1,823,923 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,000,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $609.85. The firm has a market cap of $211.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.39.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.08 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total value of $4,544,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

