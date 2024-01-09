Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

BATS PAVE traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.74. 693,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

