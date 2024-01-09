Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. BSW Wealth Partners raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 349,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,479,000 after buying an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,749,602,000. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 106,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 366,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,601,000 after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,725,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.96. 7,822,319 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.62. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

