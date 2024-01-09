Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 4.66% of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 202.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 866.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period.

Get Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF alerts:

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of LEAD stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.70. 2,771 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $47.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.98. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.93.

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Profile

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.