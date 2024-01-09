Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.98% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QEMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 592.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after buying an additional 84,876 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 10,330.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after acquiring an additional 84,609 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,844,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 268.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after buying an additional 45,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,556,000.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of QEMM stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.75 and a 200-day moving average of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $44.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $58.42.

About SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.