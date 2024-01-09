Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHV traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $110.22. 1,233,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,018,262. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.85 and a 12 month high of $110.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5039 per share. This represents a $6.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

