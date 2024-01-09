Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 855 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,350 shares of the software company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,795,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the software company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $5.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $586.00. 996,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,187,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $595.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $549.46. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $266.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $617.21.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total value of $3,487,225.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider David Wadhwani sold 6,099 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.77, for a total transaction of $3,487,225.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,456.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,565 shares of company stock worth $25,777,527. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

