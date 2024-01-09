Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 3.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $19,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 42,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,324,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 98,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 85,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $568,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.20. 411,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,871. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $132.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

