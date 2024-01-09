Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.69. 1,973,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,738,044. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.96 and its 200 day moving average is $142.30. The firm has a market cap of $104.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

