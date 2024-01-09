Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Purchases 544 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,814,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,742,000 after buying an additional 26,701 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.64. 144,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $173.63 and a fifty-two week high of $219.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.50.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

