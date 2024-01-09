Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CALF. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $47.23. 2,210,604 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

