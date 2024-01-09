Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $430,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $499,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 326,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 15,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.84. 801,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,828,896. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $73.80. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.2249 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

