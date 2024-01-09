Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VFQY. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $280,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.75. 10,019 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.14. The company has a market cap of $256.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

