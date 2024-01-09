Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF accounts for 1.0% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after buying an additional 30,378 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. The company had a trading volume of 516,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,134. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52-week low of $49.54 and a 52-week high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

