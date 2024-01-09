Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $257,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $796,000. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 342,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after purchasing an additional 188,471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $644,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

USMV traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,465,482 shares. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

