Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,852 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $203,000.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SMLF traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.56. 37,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,739. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.49 and its 200-day moving average is $53.61. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.77 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The company has a market capitalization of $828.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

