Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $971,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,511. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.61 and a 12 month high of $77.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.61.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

