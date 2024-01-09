Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 15,509 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,509 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,328,000 after buying an additional 11,361 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.23. 2,247,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,688,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

