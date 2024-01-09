Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,646 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 167.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,749 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Providence First Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 83,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 264.6% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPHQ stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $53.97. 373,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,596. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $54.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

