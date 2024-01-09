Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 1,811 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.16% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $13,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 49,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 127,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 78,352 shares during the period. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.03. 567,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,787. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $65.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

