Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 222 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.4% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,795,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,954,000 after acquiring an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,682,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,867,000 after acquiring an additional 709,354 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 833.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 480,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after buying an additional 428,745 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,352,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,359.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 234,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 218,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.58. The company had a trading volume of 164,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,336. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.92 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.