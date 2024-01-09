Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 251 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lessened its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 2.6% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned about 0.22% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $16,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% during the 4th quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.82. 139,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,377. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.