Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 476 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 256,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.76. The company had a trading volume of 355,026 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.88. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

