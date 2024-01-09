Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 57 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.64. The company had a trading volume of 852,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,100. The company has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.16. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $215.10 and a twelve month high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

