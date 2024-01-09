Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Sells 591 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC owned 0.30% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 297,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,459 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.01. 231,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,304. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $21.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1206 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

