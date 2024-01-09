Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Head to Head Comparison

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Capital Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $8.04 billion 2.66 $2.13 billion $0.66 8.17 Capital Bancorp $180.02 million 1.86 $41.80 million $2.52 9.58

Analyst Ratings

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Capital Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Capital Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 0 0 1 0 3.00 Capital Bancorp 0 2 1 0 2.33

Capital Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.67, suggesting a potential downside of 14.35%. Given Capital Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital Bancorp pays out 12.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.7% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Capital Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 17.87% 13.74% 0.73% Capital Bancorp 17.72% 15.26% 1.62%

Summary

Capital Bancorp beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking and savings, time, interest bearing and noninterest-bearing demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and credit cards. It originates residential mortgages and offers residential and commercial real estate, construction, and commercial business loans, as well as other consumer loans, such as term loans, car loans, and boat loans to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and small residential builders and individuals. It operates through commercial bank branches, mortgage offices, and loan production office. Capital Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

