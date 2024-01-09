Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP) Shares Bought by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 461,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,649 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 1.07% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF worth $9,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,806.0% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, National Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.54. 199,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.98. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.99 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

