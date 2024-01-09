Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Purchased by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $2,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $62,000.

CGDV stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.63. 557,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,471. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $30.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

