Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Purchased by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned approximately 0.10% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 165,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 10,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:CGGR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 639,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,016. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.